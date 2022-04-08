Sir Alex Ferguson jokes about Manchester United’s dismal recent record at Anfield as he tastes success on day one of the Grand National Festival

Sir Alex Ferguson has joked about Manchester United’s dismal record in Liverpool after he tasted success on day one of the Grand National festival.

The 80-year-old, who managed the Old Trafford outfit between 1986 and 2013, watched his horse Clan Des Obeaux win yesterday in the Grade 1 Aintree Bowl and was keen to express his delight following the race.

“That was very good, excellent. We didn’t like it, but we couldn’t believe the price went out to that. Anyway, fantastic performance, well done,” the Scotsman told ITV (via the Daily Star).

The result of the race also prompted a hilarious response from the ex-United boss.

ITV host Matt Chapman joked that it’s always pleasing to taste success on Merseyside, in a clear reference to Manchester United’s bitter footballing rivalry with Liverpool, something that Ferguson obviously agreed with.

“Always good to win here,” he said before adding: “Mind, we’re not used to it,” referencing United’s dismal recent record at Anfield.

The Red Devils are without a win in their last six visits to the home of Jurgen Klopp’s side and do travel to face Liverpool later this month.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will be seeking just their third win at L4 since Ferguson retired nine years ago.

Ferguson’s old side face Everton at Goodison Park in tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off and that appears to be their best chance of tasting victory on Merseyside at the moment.

United are still in the hunt for the final Champions League spot and are three points behind Spurs who currently occupy it.

Frank Lampard’s side, meanwhile, are just one point outside the relegation zone and are in serious danger if they don’t start winning games immediately.

Let’s hope we can continue our impressive home record against the Manchester outfit on April 19, but firstly, we have a number of huge games before we can even think about that clash.

We face United’s neighbours Manchester City on Sunday before the second leg of our Champions League quarter-final clash with Benfica on Wednesday.

We then face the Cityzen’s again next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley before we host Ragnick’s side.

A huge set of fixtures are on the horizon and the results we get will go a long way in determining how successfully we can rate this campaign.

