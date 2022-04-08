‘They’ve got a swagger about them’ – Didi Hamann weighs in on Liverpool’s huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday

Didi Hamann has backed Liverpool to earn all three points against Manchester City on Sunday with the German claiming the Reds ‘have a swagger about them’ at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Benfica 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night whilst the Cityzens earned a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

And Hamann, who played for both Liverpool and City during his career, has claimed Pep Guardiola’s side ‘can only play one way’ and hinted that the Anfield outfit may have too much attacking quality for the Sky Blues.

“Well if you look at Liverpool in recent weeks I think they’ve got a swagger about them, they’ve got a confidence about them,” he told talkSPORT (via the Metro).

“Yesterday [against Benfica] they played a good first half then had an iffy, fragile half an hour, but they still found a way to score the third goal.

“Even though Klopp doesn’t say it, that probably does put the tie to bed and I just think that defensively they’re probably a bit more solid [than City].

“When you look at the attacking options, I just think that City only play one way. As we saw yesterday, Liverpool can score all sorts of goals and I really do think that Liverpool won’t get beat.”

Victory for Liverpool would take them two points clear of City with just seven league games remaining this term, and Hamann believes Klopp’s side can pip them to the title.

“Whether it’s enough to win the league in the end remains to be seen because obviously if they do draw the game on Sunday it’s still not in their hands to win the league,” he added.

“But I’ve got to say that I quietly fancy Liverpool because for me there’s just not a better team around.”

The game on Sunday almost has a winner takes all feel to it.

If City were to beat us and extend their lead to four points, it’d be unlikely for them to go on and drop that many points in the seven remaining league games.

We’ve developed a nack of winning games without performing well recently but we will have to be right on it in Manchester at the weekend to ensure we come away with something from the game.

It’s going to be exciting, isn’t it?

