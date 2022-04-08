(Video) Classic new Klopp chant ripping into Man United & Everton shared online

Yet another Jurgen Klopp chant was unveiled on the Twittersphere, with the new song highlighting Liverpool’s superb demolition job of Manchester United at Old Trafford and the humbling of the Reds’ city rivals at Goodison Park.

With the club up for a potentially historic quadruple and being in the best shape we’ve witnessed in decades, you can hardly blame fans for appreciating every second of the former Borussia Dortmund head coach at Anfield.

At the very least, unless the German changes his mind, we’ll have two more seasons to boot with the 54-year-old at the helm – and hopefully plenty more pieces of silverware to celebrate!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCHistoryShow: