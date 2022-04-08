(Video) Gerrard weighs in on ‘fascinating’ title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Posted by
(Video) Gerrard weighs in on ‘fascinating’ title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Steven Gerrard billed Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Manchester City as a ‘mouthwatering’ fixture, though insisted that his full focus is on Aston Villa’s meeting with Tottenham.

The Villans boss could have a pivotal role in deciding the outcome of the title race, with his side set to face both the Reds and the Cityzens in the latter end of the season.

With only a point separating both outfits in the Premier League, however, there’s no doubt that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will be eager to take home the lion’s share of the spoils come Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top