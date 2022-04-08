(Video) Guardiola makes honest ‘money’ admission in response to Klopp’s ‘best coach in the world’ claim

Pep Guardiola admitted his success across his coaching career was due in part to factors like having top players available and proper financing in response to praise from Jurgen Klopp.

When compared against Liverpool’s focus on sustainability, it’s certainly clear that the Cityzens have been far less frugal in their operations.

It makes our achievements under our 54-year-old coach all the more impressive, with the German – not discounting the superb support of the recruitment team and Michael Edwards – having helped steer the Reds back to the top of Europe and English football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣 “I’m not, I’d like to tell you I’m the best but I’m not.” Pep Guardiola’s response to being called the best coach in the world by Jürgen Klopp this morning. pic.twitter.com/IMDayNcCKc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 8, 2022