(Video) Mo Salah breaks silence on Liverpool contract talks with ‘many things’ admission

Mo Salah has hinted at other factors at play in his ongoing contract talks with Liverpool Football Club.

The Egyptian refused to clarify on his comments when pressed on the matter, insisting that the right thing to do was to focus on the team in its ‘most important period’.

The former Roma man’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, with many a fan eagerly awaiting a breakthrough in negotiations.

Mo Salah on his contract: "There are many things people do not know about it." pic.twitter.com/8rCR3QSqE2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 8, 2022