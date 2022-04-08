(Video) Phil Foden in awe of one Liverpool star; ‘one of the best’ he’s ever seen at one trait

Phil Foden lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability ahead of his side’s upcoming clash against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Reds fullback made a sensational return to the pitch against Benfica following a brief struggle with injury, playing a key role in Mane’s lead-doubling effort in Lisbon and came close to an assist with a well-taken lofted ball to set up a one-v-one for Mo Salah.

With minutes under his belt from the Champions League, our No.66 should be more than ready to thrive in one of the most challenging games of our season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣 “I think he’s one of the best passers I’ve ever seen.” Phil Foden on Trent Alexander-Arnold. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9yqPdxOqs6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 8, 2022