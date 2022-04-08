‘Watch out’ – West Ham star warns Manchester City about Liverpool duo and compares Trent Alexander-Arnold to David Beckham

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has compared Trent Alexander-Arnold to David Beckham and warned Manchester City to be cautious of the Liverpool man and his fellow teammate Andy Robertson on Sunday.

The Reds travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s side for a huge top of the table clash which will see the winners become clear title favourites with just seven Premier League games remaining.

“Watch out for Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, he has a foot like David Beckham’s”, Ogbonna told Sky Italia when previewing the match between Liverpool and City (via Inside Futbol).

The Italian also explained that David Moyes’ side have been improving in recent seasons and it’s been one of their aims to cause problems for the so called ‘big names’.

“We are trying to do our best and for two years we have been trying to make things difficult for the big names,” he added.

We suffered our first defeat of the season against the Hammers in November when they beat us 3-2 at the London Stadium and they are firmly in the hunt to snatch the final Champions League spot this term.

For Ogbonna to compare the Scouser in our team to Beckham is obviously a huge compliment.

He had unreal set-piece and passing ability, something that our No. 66 has showcased ever since stepping up to the first team.

He was in fine form against Benfica on Wednesday night and displayed his full range of passing ability to constantly create chances for us going forward.

He registered a delightful pre-assist in the build-up to Sadio Mane’s goal that doubled our lead in the Portuguese capital.

Let’s hope Trent is in fine form on Sunday when we travel to the Etihad – we’ll need him and the rest of the lads at their best to ensure we come away with something from the game.

