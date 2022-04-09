Dirk Kuyt waxes lyrical about ‘pretty special’ Luis Diaz and admits he’s ‘jealous’ of his ‘lungs’ and ‘stamina’

There aren’t many who could impress Dirk Kuyt for their fitness levels but Luis Diaz has caught the eye of the 41-year-old.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, the Dutchman couldn’t have had more praise for the Colombian: ‘I could run a fair bit when I was a player, but I must admit I’m jealous of Luis Diaz’s lungs. His stamina is amazing.

‘It looks like it’s in his veins to press, so it’s no surprise to see why he’s adapted to Jürgen Klopp’s system so quickly.

‘I remember when I came to the Premier League from Feyenoord in 2006. I lost six kilos of weight because it was so intense and every three days you were playing a high-intensity game. You just needed to work really hard to adapt.

‘It took me six months to a year just to completely adapt to a new country, a new competition and get adjusted to everything else.

‘What I’ve seen from Diaz’s first few months, it looks so easy for him. What he’s doing at the moment is pretty special’.

With our new No.23 and Diogo Jota, Jurgen Klopp and his staff have selected two players who were able to seamlessly slot into his squad and style of play.

Despite only arriving from Porto in January, it’s almost been forgotten how quick the 25-year-old has settled in and how short the period of time has been since he arrived.

Credit must be given to the coaches but mostly to most recent signing for settling in so quickly and effectively.

