“I’d buy a ticket” – Premier League manager admits his excitement over a ‘great game’ between Liverpool and Manchester City

There are going to be so many rival clubs and supporters watching our next game, such is the magnitude of Liverpool facing Manchester City.

Facing the media ahead of Southampton’s game against Chelsea, Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted his excitement about the top-of-the-table clash (via BBC Sport): “I’d love to watch both of these teams all the time.

“I’ve very often spoken about how good Manchester City are and I’d say that Liverpool are probably the team we have had the most problems against.

“They are both fantastic for the Premier League and I think a lot of leagues in Europe are looking at England and saying how fantastic the title race is.

“It’s not like this every year but, for example in Germany, they’re looking to see how they could improve it because it’s always the same team that wins the league.

“It should be a great game on Sunday. As a fan, I’d buy a ticket for it.”

There wouldn’t be many supporters who would turn down a ticket to this game, regardless of the team that they support.

If we are to secure all three points, it would be a massive result in our hunt for all four trophies that we could win this season.

Eyes around the world will be on the Etihad Stadium and let’s hope Jurgen Klopp’s side are ready to produce some much needed magic!

