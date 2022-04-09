(Image) Mo Salah gets Liverpool fans excited with strategic trophy acceptance picture at AXA Training Centre in Kirkby

As Mo Salah accepted another award and posted an image to his social media account, he got many Liverpool fans excited.

It was a photo opportunity for his victory in the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for February and his placement in the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, was quite noticeable.

Our No.11 was stood in front of a wall that displayed an image of a banner that reads: ‘Liverpool was made for me & I was made for Liverpool’.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp ‘surprised’ about Liverpool being one point behind Manchester City over the past four Premier League seasons

When your star player is negotiating a new contract and has publicly said that he wants to stay at the club, you can’t blame some fans for reading into this.

It’s likely it means nothing but given the cryptic methods of his agent, who knows what anything means anymore?

We all want to see the Egyptian King extend his stay at Anfield but won’t let the club be financially crippled by the deal, let’s wait and see what happens!

You can view the post on Salah’s Instagram post:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!