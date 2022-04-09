Joleon Lescott names the four players to watch out for as Manchester City face Liverpool in the Premier League

Joleon Lescott used to represent Manchester City but has remained fair as he selected the four players to watch, ahead of Manchester City facing Liverpool in the Premier League.

Speaking with the Express, the former Everton defender said: ‘I’m not trying to sit on the fence or anything, but I don’t think anyone can confidently predict this game, I wouldn’t say either are favourites.

‘However, I do think the full-back areas will be the most important.

READ MORE: Jose Enrique names his combined Liverpool and Manchester City XI ahead of Premier League game

‘The offensive contribution from Joao Cancelo for City and Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool has been crazy this year, and the impact that Kyle Walker could have on Liverpool’s attack is going to be important as well. And Andy Robertson for me is one of the best all-round full-backs in the league.

‘Between those areas and those four players, it wouldn’t surprise me if they have the biggest impact on the game.

‘I think the next team that drops points after this game wins the league,

‘There’s not many games they would expect to lose from here, so being defeated on the weekend won’t change their mindset.

‘So the next one to slip up after this game will lose the title’.

Think it’s easy to see that the 39-year-old used to play at the back, with his appreciation for all the full-backs that are likely to be on show clear to see.

We all know the importance of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson for Jurgen Klopp’s game plan and in Pep Guardiola’s side, Joao Cancelo has been crucial.

Given the attacking prowess of both teams, the game may come down to who can defend best and let’s hope it’s the lads in red!

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!