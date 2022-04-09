Jordan Henderson wants success ‘for the rest of the season, the season after and the season after that, and keep going’

Liverpool are lucky to have Jordan Henderson as their captain and he’s lucky to have his manager and teammates around him.

Speaking with the club’s website on whether he needs to inspire the rest of the squad, the 31-year-old said: ‘There’s times to say things, but, to be honest, I look around and I’ve got full confidence in the team and the players I play with.

‘I fully trust them 100 per cent, I know that we’ll have each other’s back when we get out there and we’ll give it absolutely everything. That’s all you can ask for really.

‘It’s a pretty special dressing room, full of leaders, full of talent. Hopefully we can keep producing that game by game, not only this weekend but for the rest of the season, the season after and the season after that, and keep going’.

Our No.14 went on to discuss his feelings about the Manchester City game but this all shows the mutual respect in the dressing room.

Jurgen Klopp has built a squad of players that are all capable of beating any other team on the planet but also have the selflessness to not be big-headed about their talent.

With the Sunderland-born midfielder as skipper, they will all remain grounded and their relentless search for silverware will continue for many years!

