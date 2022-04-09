Jose Enrique names his combined Liverpool and Manchester City XI ahead of Premier League game

So many eyes will be on the Liverpool vs. Manchester City game in the Premier League and Jose Enrique has now named his best combined team.

It’s a task that many pundits and fans have set themselves, as the best two teams in the league go head-to-head this weekend and it has brought up some interesting line-ups.

Our former left-back went for eight members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

From Pep Guardiola’s team, the 36-year-old opted for Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

If there’s a positive to take from the selection, it’s that one of the trio from the Etihad Stadium has been ruled out of the game between the two sides.

What do we make of the Spaniards selections and are there any changes you would make to his team?

