Jurgen Klopp ‘surprised’ about Liverpool being one point behind Manchester City over the past four Premier League seasons

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have built two of the greatest teams in Premier League history and they are separated by just one point since the 2018/19 season.

Speaking with the media ahead of the big game, our boss commented on the statistic: ‘It’s great. I am surprised about the numbers, to be honest, but it’s massive, it’s big.

‘As I said, they wouldn’t have had the points they’ve had if we wouldn’t be there and the other way around the same. We obviously pushed each other properly. That’s the truth, it’s nice.

READ MORE: Manchester City to have three players missing as they host Liverpool in Premier League title showdown

‘If somebody would have asked me four years ago in 2018 or whenever, ‘Do you think it’s possible?’, that we are that close with them, I would have said not really.

‘I know how people see us and them – yes, they talk about us as a good team and all these kind of things, but City is considered as the best football team in the world and they got one more point than us, what does that say exactly?

‘To be 100 per cent honest, I think they are the best football team in the world but they have only one point more than us in this time, so obviously we did something right.

‘I know that and I am happy about that, but it would be better if we had 20 points more in that period, then we probably would have one more title or one more [piece of] silverware and all these kind of things.

‘It’s all fine how it is, that’s the basis we created so let’s go from there’.

Although it’s great to be so close, they have won more leagues than us in that period and perhaps it would be fair if we win this one – leaving both sides with two each.

It must also be noted how the injury issues crushed us last season and for us to still be so close is majorly impressive, also illustrating how far ahead we were when we won the league.

In truth though, it’s a stat that means little and we need to amass more points than them to win the league this season – let’s hope we get three in Manchester!

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!