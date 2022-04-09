Liverpool supporters worried as Bobby Firmino is absent from Liverpool training pictures ahead of Manchester City game

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s confirmation of a clean bill of health, the absence of Bobby Firmino from training has worried some supporters.

The whole squad was in training ahead of a massive game against Manchester City in the Premier League and Liverpool released images of the session on their website.

In the pictures that were shared though, there was no sign of our No.9 and there was also no images shared by the player on his Instagram account.

Hopefully it was a case of him missing the cameras, or just being rested as a precaution ahead of the match at the Etihad Stadium and nothing more sinister.

We will be hoping that all five of our attacking options will be available for the game and that we can test Pep Guardiola’s back line, that will reportedly be missing Ruben Dias.

Fingers crossed the Brazilian is okay, with it looking likely he now may not start the game against the league leaders.

