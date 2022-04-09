Manchester City to have three players missing as they host Liverpool in Premier League title showdown

Pep Guardiola has been known to rule players out when they still end up playing for Manchester City that weekend but here’s the latest information.

The Spaniard took to the media ahead of the massive game against Liverpool and provided an update on the fitness of his squad (via Manchester City’s club website): “Everyone is fit. Ruben [Dias], no and not Cole Palmer”.

The side from the Etihad Stadium are also without the services of Benjamin Mendy who has been indefinitely suspended from the squad.

With most of the senior players featuring against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, apart from Kyle Walker who was suspended, there was certainly no suggestion of anyone being rested for this massive Premier League game.

Few would have expected Cole Palmer to feature and so the big news is Ruben Dias being out and that should mean John Stones or Nathan Ake will partner Aymeric Laporte in the heart of defence.

Given Jurgen Klopp’s clean bill of health with his squad, let’s hope we can exploit a defensive weakness and leave Manchester with a huge three points.

