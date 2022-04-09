The ‘Hendo shuffle’ could be repeated this weekend as captain confirms ‘there has been talks!’

Such is Liverpool’s silverware haul, that the ‘Hendo shuffle’ has become famous amongst all of our supporters and players.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, Niamh Fahey confirmed that the trophy routine could be replicated: ‘Missy Bo Kearns has been on about the Hendo shuffle to me already, so I think she will be the most disappointed one if it doesn’t come out.

‘So I can’t disappoint the kids but I can’t say for sure. All I can say is there has been talks!

‘It’s just fantastic to have the privilege and honour of being captain and also to win a league title – that’s unbelievable stuff really’.

Following Liverpool Women’s league title success and promotion back to the WSL, there will be many supporters in attendance to watch the trophy lift.

It’s great that they managed to get it all tied up with games to spare and let’s hope the silverware keeps coming in the next campaign.

