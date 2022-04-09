‘This is the big one’ – BBC Sport pundit predicts the outcome of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City in the Premier League

All eyes around the world will be on the Etihad Stadium as Liverpool travel to face Manchester City, in a battle at the top of the league.

Writing for BBC Sport, former defender Mark Lawrenson gave his prediction for the game: ‘Lawro’s prediction: 2-2.

‘This is the big one. Both teams got good results in the Champions League in midweek, but it was much tougher for City against Atletico Madrid than it was for Liverpool versus Benfica.

‘I am expecting a good game because you don’t get anything else with two teams as talented as these, and with the way they both play.

‘At different times, one team or the other will be on top – it will just come down to who can take their chances when they come. It will be close, and there will be a few goals.

‘I don’t see it as a title decider because there are still seven games to go after this. Whoever wins, the pressure is still on, but I am going for a draw anyway’.

There is still plenty of time left in the season after this huge game but the chances of Jurgen Klopp’s side lifting the trophy will be hugely affected, if we are to lose the match.

However, victory will put us in the driving seat with several tough matches on the horizon.

Fingers crossed we can assure all three points and make it a game to remember, for all the right reasons.

