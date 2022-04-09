(Video) Kostas Tsimikas can’t conceal his excitement to see Thiago Alcantara and start Liverpool training

It’s safe to say that Kostas Tsimikas was excited for the prospect of beginning training with the rest of the squad and especially Thiago Alcantara.

As the squad entered the pitches at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, the players were slowly making their way to training until a certain Greek full-back came sprinting onto the scene.

Thiago Alcantara was calmly making his way onto the field and then came our No.21 who leapt out of nowhere and on the back of the Spanish international.

Some supporters may have been worried about the injury history of the 30-year-old, particularly as the Greek Scouser repeatedly tried to get onto his back.

There’s not many teams that could enter a game of this magnitude with such a high level of squad morale and it shows the job that Jurgen Klopp is doing, especially given the lack of game time for the 25-year-old of late.

Good to see they’re all relaxed ahead of a massive game against Manchester City.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas and Thiago via @LFC on Twitter:

