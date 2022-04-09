(Video) Neco Williams’ Fulham thunderbolt against Swansea nominated for Championship Goal of the Month

Since his move to Fulham on loan in January, Neco Williams has been enjoying the opportunity for more first-team football in the Championship.

The Welshman certainly hasn’t looked out of his depth and playing for a high-flying side in the league has meant that he’s been handed the opportunity to showcase his attacking ability, rather than just the defensive side of his game.

One perfect example of his attacking prowess is the goal scored by the right-back away to Swansea, as he volleyed the ball into the top corner of the net.

It’s a goal that gets better each time you watch it and there’s no surprise to see it nominated as the goal of the month for the Championship and let’s hope our man gets the award.

The 20-year-old is up against some tough competition in the form of Ravel Morrison and Djed Spence but will hope his goal is worthy of the accolade.

Make sure to vote for him if you can and let’s hope he continues to impress for the Cottagers this season.

You can view the video of the Williams goal, the other contenders and how to vote via @SkyBetChamp on Twitter:

🐏 @dcfcofficial's Ravel Morrison

⚪️⚫️ @FulhamFC's Neco Williams

🌳 @NFFC's Djed Spence ⚽️ Who gets your vote for the #SkyBetChampionship Goal of the Month for March?#EFL pic.twitter.com/t3FZYj3QxU — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) April 8, 2022

