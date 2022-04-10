Danny Mills labels one of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool stars as ‘critical’ heading into the massive clash with Manchester City

Danny Mills is expecting an ‘intriguing game’ between Manchester City and Liverpool today and has labelled one of Jurgen Klopp’s star men as ‘critical’ after the former Borussia Dortmund boss confirmed the Brazilian was fit for the clash at the Eithad.

The former City defender also suggested that although the game could finish goalless, it will still be ‘thrilling’.

“It’s a really intriguing game,” Mills told Football Insider (via Football Transfer Tavern).

“Man City will try and do what they always do. They’ve had to patch up their defence a bit but you expect that to be a bit better with Kyle Walker coming back in and Joao Cancelo going to left-back. They are two outstanding full-backs.

“On the other side, you’ve got Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz. Fabinho is critical for them in the holding role.

“It’s going to be toe-to-toe. It could be one of those games that is a thrilling 0-0. It’s going to be a fantastic game of football it’s just about whether the goals come. Even in great games, goalkeepers have worldies, defenders have worldies.

“There might be half-chances and nearly moments because the defenders are equally as good as the forwards.”

Fabinho certainly will be ‘critical’ for us.

You’d have every right to suggest that the Brazilian is one of our most important players, up there with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, due to the presence and tough tackling he brings to the middle of the park.

He offers so much protection to our back four and he will need to be right on it today to prevent Kevin De Bruyne and co from tearing us apart.

The game will see the league’s highest-scoring team meet the side that’s conceded the least amount of goals this season – surely that means we’re in for an exciting spectacle.

A win for either side is absolutely massive, of course, and will see them become clear favourites to go on and lift the title with just seven games remaining.

A draw isn’t ideal, but it would suit City more than us as it would see things remain as they are.

Let’s hope we can pick up a rare win at the Etihad today to see our hopes of Premier League success continue.

