‘He believes he’s God’ – Ex-Red Jose Enrique responds to Ronaldo phone-smashing incident

Jose Enrique has called out Cristiano Ronaldo for his actions in the wake of Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

The Portuguese international was filmed appearing to slap a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he approached the tunnel at Goodison Park.

I always said it. Don't like him he believe is God and can do whatever he wants. That doesn't take that is been one of the best players in the history of football but as a person don't like him pic.twitter.com/6ldv6HsmcU — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 10, 2022

The Red Devils are reportedly investigating the incident, with the No.7 having since apologised for his role, inviting the affected supporter to an Old Trafford clash.

Whilst we can completely appreciate how emotions can inspire outbursts on and off the pitch, it’s a far from sound example set by one of world football’s biggest role models.

At 37 years of age too, we’d expect a far higher standard of behaviour from the forward and we can certainly understand where our former fullback is coming from in his latest tweet.

From our point of view, we know Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy simply wouldn’t stand for such actions and we’d like to think that officials at United will be quick to make clear that such a reaction isn’t acceptable.

