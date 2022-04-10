Gary Lineker delivers ‘fabulous’ verdict during Liverpool’s Etihad visit

Gary Lineker was blown away by the quality on show in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad.

The former England international shared his thoughts on the ‘fabulous’ affair in a tweet, with the outfits maintaining the one-point gap separating the two at the top of the table.

Two of the greatest club sides we’ve ever seen in this country going toe to toe. Premier League football at its gripping best. Fabulous. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 10, 2022

It keeps the title race more than interesting as we head into the latter stages of the second-half of the campaign.

Some commentators have suggested (and not without good reason), of course, that the incumbent champions have a bit of an easier ride when it comes to their remaining fixtures, which could prove more than advantageous in this final stretch of league games.

That being said, recent results have shown that the Cityzens are more than capable of dropping points to suit us, with our ruthless consistency having proven difficult to stop since the end of the January international break.

The Premier League crown remains in City’s hands, though Jurgen Klopp won’t be allowing any of our men to assume such circumstances will stay as such come the end of the season.

