‘I would say…’ – Phil Foden full of praise for Liverpool ahead of today’s crunch Premier League showdown

Phil Foden has claimed Liverpool are ‘the hardest team to play against’ ahead of today’s crunch Premier League showdown.

The Reds are battling against the Cityzens for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success this term and the winner of today’s clash will be firm favourites to lift the league title.

“I would say they are the hardest team to play against,” admitted 21-year-old Foden (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

“The way they press you and give you no time on the ball, you have go to think so quickly. There is always a man on your back.

“It is a such a big occasion and a massive game as well. I just can not wait to play. I am a City fan so I definitely know how it feels for the fans. All they say is ‘you better win, you better win!’

“There are so many trophies still to fight for this year. If we win them all then it is definitely one we can look back on in years to come as it is a very special time.”

Foden is one of England’s brightest talents at the moment and is bound to cause us some issues later today.

He has 20 goal contributions in 35 games this season (across all competitions) and he’ll be licking his lips at the thought of adding to that tally against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Our squad is full of talent too, though, and we can cause City serious problems if we’re at our best at the Etihad.

Both sides seem to be making history week after week and we look set for a seriously exhilarating title race between the pair yet again.

Whoever comes out on top will fancy their chances of retaining top spot with just seven league games remaining.

Let’s hope it’s us celebrating a victory this evening to leave us in a great position as we approach the half way stage of our hectic April schedule.

