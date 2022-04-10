‘I’m putting my bet on…’ – Jake Paul reveals who he’s backing to come out on top between Liverpool and Manchester City

Jake Paul has labelled the clash between Manchester City and Liverpool as a ‘toss up’ but has admitted he’s backing Jurgen Klopp’s side to earn all three points.

The American was keen to point out that the game is being played at the Etihad and the Cityzens, therefore, have home advantage but predicted Mo Salah to have a huge say on proceedings.

A win for the Reds would take them two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side with just seven league games remaining.

The YouTube star tweeted:

“Man City Vs Liverpool is a toss up. City has home field… but Liverpool on fire at the moment. I’m putting my bet on The Reds and @mosalah”.

The Anfield outfit have won their last 10 Premier League games and earlier this season found themselves 14 points behind City.

The two sides are set to meet again next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and due to the fact both sides are currently dominating English football, there is now a fierce rivalry between the pair.

Let’s hope Paul is right and we can come away with all three points today.

