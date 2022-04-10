(Image) BBC readers select whopping eight Reds in combined Liverpool-Man City XI ahead of Etihad visit

BBC readers favoured a Liverpool dominant lineup in their picks for a combined XI featuring both members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and that of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit.

Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were the only selections for the first-XI ahead of the Merseysiders’ impending visit to the Etihad Stadium.

The Anfield-based club find themselves only a point behind the Cityzens, with a chance to leapfrog the league leaders if they can secure all three points in Manchester.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of BBC Sport: