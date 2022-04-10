(Image) Kostas Tsimikas’ superb reaction to Sadio Mane’s second half leveller

It took Liverpool less than a minute of second-half action to get back level at the Eithad in their crunch clash with Manchester City and you could see how much Sadio Mane’s goal meant to Kostas Tsimikas.

As the Senegal international’s superb strike found the back of the net, the Greek Scouser could be seen celebrating estatically behind Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

It’s great to see how much it means to our players, even if they’re not in the starting XI.

That is why he’s adored by all Liverpool supporters – his attitude is spot on!

It was a massive goal so early in the second half, let’s hope we can push on and snatch another to earn all three points.

You can see the image below via @LivEchoLFC on Twitter.

Kostas Tsimikas when Sadio Mane scored🤩 Scouser❤️ pic.twitter.com/n6BUsREz0D — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 10, 2022