(Image) Massive Manchester City injury blow as key man ruled out of Liverpool clash

Ruben Dias is a confirmed absentee from the Manchester City squad for the Cityzensโ€™ impending meeting with Liverpool at the Etihad.

The Portuguese international had been a serious doubt for the tie in question for several weeks and evidently was not deemed fit enough to contribute from the bench.

Positively for the Reds, Trent Alexander-Arnoldโ€™s minutes in the 3-1 win against Benfica will hopefully prove invaluable in the visit to Manchester, with Jurgen Kloppโ€™s men only a point behind the league leaders.

