(Image) Massive Manchester City injury blow as key man ruled out of Liverpool clash

Ruben Dias is a confirmed absentee from the Manchester City squad for the Cityzens’ impending meeting with Liverpool at the Etihad.

The Portuguese international had been a serious doubt for the tie in question for several weeks and evidently was not deemed fit enough to contribute from the bench.

Positively for the Reds, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s minutes in the 3-1 win against Benfica will hopefully prove invaluable in the visit to Manchester, with Jurgen Klopp’s men only a point behind the league leaders.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

