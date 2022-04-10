‘It’s more difficult as a supporter than playing’ – Jamie Carragher claims the title race is ‘not actually that enjoyable’ for Liverpool fans

Jamie Carragher has claimed that watching Liverpool be involved in a Premier League title race is ‘not actually that enjoyable’ due to the ‘tension involved in it’.

The Reds are currently one point behind league leaders Manchester City heading into today’s crunch Premier League showdown between the two sides at the Eithad and the 44-year-old believes a top-four challenge is ‘more relaxing’.

“It might be a bit more relaxing when Liverpool are fighting for the top four again, actually,” Carragher told The Athletic.

“Even though it’s the best time of your life now as a Liverpool fan watching them, the actual tension involved in it, it’s not actually that enjoyable.”

It certainly feels like hard work watching the game as a supporter.

The desperation for your side to come out on top and edge a step closer to glory is what football is all about, but Carragher has claimed that working as a pundit for Sky Sports during the game makes it a little easier.

“It wasn’t so bad watching the games when I was working for Sky, because it’s a bit like being a player, you’ve got a job to do and make sure your focus is right, but it was difficult when I wasn’t working,” our former No. 23 added.

“I think it’s more difficult as a supporter than playing.

“I’ve always thought that. As a young kid, I was a lot more nervous watching my team than playing. When you’re playing, you’ve still got the same nervousness but you’ve also got your own performance that you’ve got to look after as well, you’ve got to do your job, whereas when you’re a supporter it’s just the result you care about.”

The players will be feeling some sort of nerves ahead of the clash, but they just need to treat the game like any other and hope they can come out on top.

We certainly have the quality to earn all three points and a win would make us strong favourites to go on and lift another Premier League trophy.

