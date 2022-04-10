Jamie Carragher offers his prediction for Liverpool’s crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad

Jamie Carragher has predicted for the spoils to be shared at the Eithad later today when Manchester City host Liverpool in what is a crunch clash in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side are one point ahead of the Reds heading into the game and our former No. 23 is struggling to pick a winner.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football podcast (via Sport Review) Carragher said: “I think it’ll be a draw.

“That’s not sitting on the fence, I just think the teams are so evenly matched and that a draw wouldn’t be the end of the world for either team in some ways.

“If it’s level with 10 or 15 minutes to go, it’ll be interesting to see what the managers do, whether they go for it or settle for a point.

“Both teams, if it finished as a draw, I think would say: ‘OK, we’ve got seven games to go here’.

“The first game was a draw, both teams are so evenly matched, City have a slight advantage being at home but it’s going to be a 1-1 draw for me.”

It is hard to pick a winner between the two sides as they are both world-class, but if Jurgen Klopp’s side are at their best, there’s no reason why we can’t pick up all three points.

The German boss has numerous options in the attacking department that can seriously trouble the City defence, including the league’s top scorer Mo Salah and the second top scorer Diogo Jota.

Although Carra has claimed that both teams would be content with a draw, a stalemate would certainly suit Pep Guardiola’s side more than us.

It would see them remain one point clear with just seven games left, but we arguably have the harder set of fixtures during the run-in.

We’re set to host Manchester United, Everton and Spurs in the coming weeks whilst the Cityzens don’t face any of the so-called big six again before the end of the season.

The game will see the division’s highest-scoring team come up against the side with the best defence – it’s going to be a serious battle, but one we’re seriously looking forward to.

