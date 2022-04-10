Liverpool predicted XI v Man City: Klopp trusts in experience for titanic league clash

In a game billed by many as a potential title-decider between two titans of modern football, there’s no doubting the titanic degree of pressure that both managers will be under to get their team selections spot-on.

Does Jurgen Klopp go with experience or perhaps the electric pace and performances of some of his in-form stars?

For us here at the Empire of the Kop, the former seems the likelier option of the two, though we’re certainly always open to surprises, particularly after Naby Keita’s stunning mid-week performance against Benfica.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, the centre-half partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip is likely to be favoured against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit.

In the middle of the park, we’re expecting our No.8 to be pipped by skipper Jordan Henderson alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Up top, a traditional forward line of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino could more than tempt Klopp ahead of our visit to the Etihad.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Over 6,700 Liverpool fans vote on whether Klopp should start Mohamed Salah against Manchester City