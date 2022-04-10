Liverpool team news confirmed: Klopp proves Carragher’s prediction correct with front-three call

Jurgen Klopp will refuse to rule Manchester City or Liverpool out of the title race regardless of how the two outfits’ meeting at the Etihad goes, though there’s no questioning the fact that a great deal is riding on the tie in question.

Given that only a point separates the two sides, it would mark a remarkable turn of events to see the Reds leapfrog the incumbent champions after there having been a 14-point gap separating the two.

The latter will have the home advantage, of course, following a 2-2 draw in the reverse game at Anfield, though there’s no telling what kind of impact the stakes at play might have.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, the Brazilian is guarded by Klopp’s favoured centre-half combination of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In the midfield, Jordan Henderson skippers for the side, with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara also selected.

Up top, Mo Salah is joined by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, meeting Jamie Carragher’s expectations (during a conversation with Sky Sports) over whether the German would drop his top goalscorer.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp has named his XI for our visit to the Etihad in what has been labelled by some as a potential title decider. Has the boss chosen well? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/G4VKGGHKvQ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 10, 2022

