Martin Tyler warns Liverpool that ‘they have to be at it right from the start’ against Manchester City in what is a pivotal fixture in the Premier League title race

Martin Tyler has warned Liverpool to be ‘at it right from the start’ due to the fact Manchester City begin games so quickly.

The Sky Sports commentator pointed out that Pep Guardiola’s side have a great record in the first 15 minutes of matches and the Reds will need to be prepared if they’re to come away with the three points and leapfrog the Sky Blues at the top of the table.

“The difference in style,” Tyler told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“The poise and the passing of Manchester City. Liverpool are much more of a heavy metal side.

“It’s very easy to say that. But they have got a lot of power. They are at you right from the start.

“But, they have to be at it right from the start because Manchester City have got a very good record in the first 15 minutes of games, so from the moment they walk out at the tunnel it will be ‘everybody watch’.”

In recent weeks, the Anfield outfit have learned how to win games when not necessarily performing at their best.

For large portions of the clash with Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, we were mediocre.

But we remained concentrated right until the final minutes and even restored our two-goal advantage with Luis Diaz’s late strike.

It was a similar scenario in our FA Cup quarter-final defeat of Nottingham Forest last month.

The Championship outfit had a number of chances to take the lead but with us staying resilient, Diogo Jota popped up with just over 10 minutes remaining to snatch the win.

City will therefore have to be wary of us too – when we’re at our best we really are frightening and not many teams can handle us.

Let’s hope that’s the case later today – it would be absolutely huge to go top of the table with just seven league games remaining.

No player can afford to let the occasion get to them today – it’s vital that we treat this game as any other and continue to do the things that we’ve done all season.

