Neil Warnock weighs in on Mo Salah’s recent form and claims fans are ‘lucky’ to watch teams like Manchester City and Liverpool

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has weighed in on Mo Salah’s recent form and believes today’s clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad will be ‘intriguing’.

The Egyptian King is without a goal from open play in his last seven games with his only goal in that period coming from the penalty spot against Brighton last month.

“I think it’s one of those things,” Warnock told Sky Sports News (via HITC).

“I look at him and there is no lack of effort.

“He has probably been the best player there has been in the last couple of years, forward-wise in England.

“I think the disappointment wouldn’t have helped with the World Cup (Egypt not qualifying). He has come back and you expect him to go again now. Some of his finishing.

“Their front three, it just promises to be such an intriguing game – we are very lucky to have these two teams like this.”

There’s no need to worry about our No. 11’s form just yet.

He’s still clear the top of the Premier League’s scoring charts with a whopping 20 strikes and has found the back of the net a further eight times in the Champions League.

Today wouldn’t be a bad time for him to return to form, though, and we’ll need the lads to be at their best to ensure we come away from the game with something.

The clash with Pep Guardiola’s side will certainly be intriguing.

It’s the league’s, if not Europe’s, best two teams on show and that almost guarantees a thrilling game.

A win for either side would make them clear favourites to go on and lift the title whilst a draw would suit the Cityzens more as it would see them retain top spot with just seven league games remaining.

We do meet them again at Wembley next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final but let’s take each game as they come on focus on today’s clash for now.

