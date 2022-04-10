(Photo) Eagle-eyed fan spots ex-Everton boss at the Etihad during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Man City

An eagle-eyed supporter spotted an unexpected visitor at the Etihad watching Manchester City host Liverpool earlier today.

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman was spotted watching the league’s top two sides face off and play out a 2-2 draw.

The result does very little for either side but suits the Cityzens rather than the Reds as they remain one point clear at the top of the table with just seven league games remaining this term.

Koeman, who was the Netherlands manager between 2018 and 2020, would’ve been viewing the game as a neutral but had the chance to watch his former captain Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

The 59-year-old recently announced that he’ll be once again taking over in charge of his country at the end of the year following the Qatar World Cup following the sad news that current boss Louis van Gaal has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Proud to share I will be the manager of Netherlands’ national team again after the WC. I am very much looking forward, let’s reach new successes together!” he said via his Twitter page.

You can therefore expect him to be at a lot of games in the coming months as he prepares to take charge of Holland for the second time.

You can catch an image of the Dutchman below via @LFCphoto on Twitter.

