Roy Keane and Micah Richards criticse two Liverpool stars for their roles during the build up to both of Manchester City’s goals

Both Micah Richards and Roy Keane had negative things to say about Liverpool players at half-time of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side showed great character to come from behind twice at the Etihad and come away with a 2-2 draw, but the result certainly suits the hosts more than the visitors.

“It’s absolutely brilliant. The game is just electric, high quality is what we expected today,” Richards said on Sky Sports (via the Express).

“On the first goal here, I like the way City take the free-kick so quick, Liverpool really can’t react. I’m expecting Fabinho there to do a little bit more against De Bruyne.”

Fabinho did certainly let Kevin De Bruyne past him too easily.

A player with the ability of the City No. 17 will punish you, and that’s exactly what he did, albeit with a huge deflection off Joel Matip.

Just six minutes later, though, the Reds were back level after a sublime team move was finished by Diogo Jota.

A great cross from Andy Robertson found Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back post who calmly pulled the ball back for our No. 20 who slotted home his 15th Premier League goal of the season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side whilst analysing the goal but questioned City’s Keeper Ederson’s involvement.

“They’ve just got that quality. They never really got started, it took them 10 minutes to get a few passes together,” the Irishman said.

“We know they’ve got their qualities. They’ve got that quality, we see it here.

“City defend quite well, [Andy] Robertson, brilliant by Trent, Jota as he’s been doing for the last couple of years, brilliant finish. Keeper could maybe do better but Liverpool just worked their way back into the game.”

Pep Guardiola raised a few eyebrows with his decision to start Gabriel Jesus, but the Brazilian showed exactly why the ex-Barcelona boss named him the starting XI when he netted City’s second of the game.

Keane was keen to point out that Alexander-Arnold wasn’t ‘switched on’ in the build-up to the goal, though.

“Listen, brilliant finish and brilliant decision from Pep to play him,” he said.

“But Trent, maybe body position slightly wrong, I’m sure Jamie [Carragher] and Gary [Neville] will look at it, and obviously Micah.

“Just not switched on, body language defensively switched off, but a brilliant finish. It’s been an amazing game, fantastic.”

A lot of our lads weren’t at their best today so to come away with a point isn’t the end of the world, even if it does leave the Cityzens in a great position with just seven league games remaining.

We’ve got a huge game against Benfica on the horizon on Wednesday night before we make the trip to Wembley to face the Sky Blues yet again next weekend.

The reward for the winner will be a spot in the FA Cup final against either Crystal Palace or Chelsea.

It’d be great to defeat them and send a real message as the run-in well and truly begins.