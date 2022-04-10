(Video) Carragher renders Richards speechless in awkward moment over Mo Salah contract argument

Jamie Carragher had Micah Richards at a loss for words briefly during a discussion on Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool.

The former Manchester City defender questioned why the Reds couldn’t simply offer their star man a bit more money to extend his contract, inspiring the Scouser to respond with: “Well, Liverpool are different to Man City, Micah.”

In fairness to our ex-No.23, it’s a hard argument to dispute, with us operating far more within our means than the Sheikh-backed Cityzens.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

