(Video) Carragher renders Richards speechless in awkward moment over Mo Salah contract argument

Jamie Carragher had Micah Richards at a loss for words briefly during a discussion on Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool.

The former Manchester City defender questioned why the Reds couldn’t simply offer their star man a bit more money to extend his contract, inspiring the Scouser to respond with: “Well, Liverpool are different to Man City, Micah.”

In fairness to our ex-No.23, it’s a hard argument to dispute, with us operating far more within our means than the Sheikh-backed Cityzens.

Will Mo Salah leave Liverpool or sign a new contract at the club? 👀📝 Carragher, Keane & Richards have their say on Salah's contract situation. pic.twitter.com/U7xnAcm5DQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022