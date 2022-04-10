(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo appears to smash young fan’s phone after Everton defeat – Man United investigating incident

Cristiano Ronaldo may have landed himself in hot water after appearing to slap a mobile phone out of a fan’s hand following Manchester United’s defeat.

The Portuguese international was captured on camera as he made his way down to the tunnel after a 1-0 loss at Goodison Park.

The former Real Madrid ace has since apologised for the incident, as reported by BBC Sport, inviting the supporter in question to be his guest at a future Old Trafford fixture.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

#MUFC are looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and what eyewitnesses say was a mobile phone hitting the ground after his side's defeat at Goodison Park. [🎥] @EvertonHubpic.twitter.com/UnB2rWLPIo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2022