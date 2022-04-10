(Video) Ederson millimetres away from producing howler of the season with failed clearance

Ederson was inches away from producing the goalkeeping howler of the season during Liverpool’s visit to the Etihad.

The Manchester City No.1 dragged his foot when attempting to clear the ball from his box but had to make an emergency clearance off his line with Diogo Jota pressuring the Brazilian.

It’s a stroke of luck for the shotstopper in a game that could have significant consequences for the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_Bish___ & Sky Sports:

Ederson is the maddest guy i’ve ever seen kick a ball 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IMXCFY5Hhq — tom (@_Bish___) April 10, 2022