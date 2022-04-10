(Video) Guardiola’s devastated reaction after Mane goal compared side-by-side with Klopp response

Pep Guardiola’s reaction contrasted heavily to the jubilation of Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp after Sadio Mane delivered a perfect reaction from the Reds to level the scoreline.

The Spaniard looked a touch devastated after the Senegalese international capitalised on a superb through ball from Mo Salah.

With so much riding on the tie, it’s understandable that emotions will be running high for both sets of managers, and we’ll be hoping to see our German emerge beaming from the encounter.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🎙️ "Alexander-Arnold… Salah… IN FOR SADIO MANEEE!" It's level AGAIN at the Etihad!! What a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/os2x3jEB6X — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022