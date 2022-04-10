(Video) Guardiola’s four-word reaction to Liverpool draw as title race set to go down to the wire

Pep Guardiola was left frustrated by Liverpool once more after his Manchester City side was denied all three points, telling NBC Sports: ‘They are so annoying’.

Sadio Mane’s equaliser in the second-half was the only goal from the period, with the Reds recovering after a dodgy outing in the opening half.

The Spaniard previously credited Jurgen Klopp’s team as being his most difficult challenger, which is far from surprising in light of how the two clubs have dominated English football in recent years.

“They are so annoying 🤣🤣” Pep Guardiola again on Liverpool #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/nXQCYZvUAr — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) April 10, 2022