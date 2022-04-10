(Video) Liverpool fans’ catchy new Klopp chant clearly heard from away stand as Reds boss pays respects to travelling support

Liverpool fans’ new Jurgen Klopp chant, inspired by the Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’, could be clearly heard from the club’s away support after the full-time whistle.

In footage shared from the club’s official Twitter account, the Reds boss was spotted thanking the supporters for their terrific efforts throughout the tie, whilst being serenaded.

Having taken us from the mid-table back into Europe’s elite, it’s far from hard to understand why fans are so enamoured with the 54-year-old.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

The boss thanking the travelling Kop, who are still in fine voice at the Etihad 🔴👏 pic.twitter.com/QYSXs3gqdQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2022