(Video) Liverpool fans make themselves heard with fantastic Beatles-themed Klopp chant inside the Etihad

Liverpool fans made their appreciation for Jurgen Klopp heard loud and clear ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Manchester City in the English top-flight with one Beatles-inspired chant.

The Merseysiders have it all to play for in Manchester – indeed, a win today would see them overtake the incumbent champions in the league table to the tune of two points.

A far from easy task, though one that will no doubt inspire an even greater affection (if such a thing is possible) for the 54-year-old head coach if the visitors can pull off securing a lion’s share of the points against Pep Guardiola’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap:

Jurgen said to me we’re gonna win the Premier League you know…🎶 pic.twitter.com/XW3EiX5zMD — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 10, 2022