(Video) Liverpool hit back quickly with close-range Jota finish after Trent delivers delicious pullback

(Video) Liverpool hit back quickly with close-range Jota finish after Trent delivers delicious pullback

Diogo Jota pulled one back for Liverpool to bring the clash with Pep Guardiola’s man back to a level-footing.

The Merseysiders had started the tie poorly, inviting Manchester City to open the scoring via a deflected effort from Kevin De Bruyne.

The Portuguese international helped correct the club’s early difficulties with an effort inside the box, capitalising on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pullback.

