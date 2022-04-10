(Video) Liverpool hit back quickly with close-range Jota finish after Trent delivers delicious pullback

Diogo Jota pulled one back for Liverpool to bring the clash with Pep Guardiola’s man back to a level-footing.

The Merseysiders had started the tie poorly, inviting Manchester City to open the scoring via a deflected effort from Kevin De Bruyne.

The Portuguese international helped correct the club’s early difficulties with an effort inside the box, capitalising on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pullback.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

LEVEL!! Diogo Jota equalises for Liverpool! 👊 How many goals are we going to have here? 👀💥 pic.twitter.com/US3pFMFtSb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022