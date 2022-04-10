(Video) Man City fan appears to throw coin at Liverpool’s travelling support after full-time whistle

It seems that two Manchester City fans were not alone in their appalling behaviour after the final whistle went during Liverpool’s meeting with Pep Guardiola’s men.

One home supporter appeared to lob a projectile at the Reds still present at the Etihad, with one Twitter user online claiming that the item in question was a coin.

Whilst we can accept that emotions can run high after such pivotal fixtures, there’s simply no need or excuse for such actions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Bevan148:

And this coin throwing… pic.twitter.com/WHOHncKEew — George Bevan (@Bevan148) April 10, 2022