(Video) Sadio Mane has Liverpool back level instantly in second half with sublime first-time finish

It’s taken Liverpool just 47 seconds of second-half action to claw themselves back level at the Eithad.

A sublime Mo Salah ball found Sadio Mane with the Senegal international emphatically finishing with his first touch past Ederson in the Manchester City net.

Jurgen Klopp must have given his side some talking to at halftime as they’ve certainly come out firing in the second period.

City can’t seem to contain the Reds at the moment with attack after attack from the Anfield outfit looking seriously dangerous.

