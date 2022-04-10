(Video) Vile Man City fans spotted mocking Hillsborough Disaster after Liverpool draw

Some Man City fans let down their club with their appalling behaviour in response to some post-match jibes from Liverpool’s travelling support.

Two home supporters’ gestures left very little to the imagination, with the pair clearly mocking the 97 victims of the Hillsborough Disaster after the Merseysiders secured a 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

It goes without saying that such actions are beyond deeply shameful and we hope the club gets in touch with the individuals involved to ban them from future games in a show of solidarity with their title rivals.

All for the footy banter and that but draw the line with Hillsborough. Life time ban there @ManCity pic.twitter.com/c2jBBnyyZ2 — Josh Wilkes (@joshwilkes7) April 10, 2022