(Video) Watch Guardiola’s hilariously aggressive high five with Klopp after 2-2 City draw

Pep Guardiola seemed reasonably happy with how proceedings went at the Etihad, with one clip capturing the Spaniard high-fiving Jurgen Klopp with a surprising level of aggression.

The Merseysiders secured yet another 2-2 draw with the league leaders in the English top-flight to keep the gap between the two sides to one point.

The two outfits are set to face off once more next weekend following a mid-week encounter with Benfica in the Champions League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily & Sky Sports:

Have you ever seen a more aggressively positive high five from a manager? 😅 pic.twitter.com/CmIT20wl7V — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 10, 2022