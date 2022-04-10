(Video) Watch what Jurgen Klopp did after 2-2 Man City draw as Liverpool fans remain in full voice at the Etihad

Jurgen Klopp felt compelled to deliver personal thanks to Liverpool’s travelling support after the final whistle in what was a thrilling encounter with Manchester City.

The German was clipped walking over to address the away section who remained very much in full voice well after the tie had finished.

With only a point remaining between both sides at the top of the table, it’s more than understandable why supporters remain optimistic so close to the end of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Theo Squires’ Twitter account:

Jurgen Klopp takes a moment away from media duties to walk over and salute the #LFC fans still inside the Etihad. pic.twitter.com/mPJJCWTTma — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) April 10, 2022